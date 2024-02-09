NVR (NYSE:NVR) & Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Head to Head Review

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NVR and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVR 17.09% 38.50% 25.15% Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of NVR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of NVR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVR $9.31 billion 2.56 $1.59 billion $463.25 16.16 Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NVR and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NVR and Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos 0 0 0 0 N/A

NVR currently has a consensus target price of $6,750.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.84%. Given NVR’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NVR is more favorable than Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos.

Summary

NVR beats Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers, as well as brokers title insurance; performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings; and sells mortgage loans to investors in the secondary markets on a servicing released basis. The company primarily serves in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, and Washington, D.C. NVR, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the design, development, promotion, and marketing of residential housing complexes in Mexico. The company is also involved in the sale of land for the development of real estate projects and houses to third parties; and management and construction administration services. It operates the UrbiVilla, UrbiQuinta, UrbiHacienda, and UrbiClub housing brands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

