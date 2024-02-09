NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $224.00 at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $224.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $227.83 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.