Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $515.00 at Susquehanna

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $465.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $435.16 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $448.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.