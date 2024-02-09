OneMain Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

OneMain Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $43.93 on Friday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $50.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,022,000 after purchasing an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 236,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

