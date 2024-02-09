OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.85.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. OneMain has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $1,351,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

