OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.