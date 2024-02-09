Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Open Text worth $32,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

