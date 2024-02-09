Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,789 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares in the company, valued at $463,803.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $115,645.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.68 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.45.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.