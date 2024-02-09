Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

