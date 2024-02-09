Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.31.

NYSE:MCK opened at $494.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.62. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $519.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

