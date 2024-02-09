Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 25.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

