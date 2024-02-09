Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 316 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $249.92 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.47 and a 200 day moving average of $233.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.