Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,346 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.12.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

