Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

