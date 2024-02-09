Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.