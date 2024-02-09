Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Edison International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

