Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.