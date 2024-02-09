Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,691 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

KIM stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

