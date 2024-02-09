Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $898,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $84.22 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

