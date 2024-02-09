Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,405,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,974,000 after buying an additional 567,206 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

