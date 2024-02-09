Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $259.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.83.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.45.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

