Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

NYSE:WM opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.09.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,380 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

