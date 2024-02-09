Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,442 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

