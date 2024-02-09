Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,560 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after buying an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 969.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 384,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 165.26%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.