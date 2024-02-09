Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,698 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,698 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

