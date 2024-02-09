Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 559 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $66.83.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.