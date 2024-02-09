Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.