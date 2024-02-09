Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $19,672,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $1,275,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

