Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 17,709 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 885.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BE opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

