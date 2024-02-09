Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.62.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,485,919. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.