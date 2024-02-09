Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.92 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

