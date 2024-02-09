Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 431.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 154.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 584.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,065 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $70.63.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 158.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

