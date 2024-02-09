Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $809,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $53,496,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after acquiring an additional 481,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

ED opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

