Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $814,000 Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,554,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,571,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PagerDuty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.6 %

PD opened at $24.20 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,136,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,405 shares of company stock worth $1,141,266 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

