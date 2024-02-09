Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $833,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,034.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.6 %

TDG stock opened at $1,128.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,028.23 and a 200-day moving average of $933.65. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.