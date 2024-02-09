Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $862,000 Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Masonite International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the period.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens cut Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Masonite International Price Performance

Masonite International stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

About Masonite International

(Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.