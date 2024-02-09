Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $69,329,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Get Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.