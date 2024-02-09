Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $820,000 Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,554 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock worth $149,524,162. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BTU opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

