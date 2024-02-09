Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 588 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 492,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,990,000. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,836,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock valued at $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

