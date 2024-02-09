Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.79. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

