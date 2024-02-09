Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $66.94.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

