Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,021 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after buying an additional 90,306 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after buying an additional 71,468 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Down 1.0 %

BNTX stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.27. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $147.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.