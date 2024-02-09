Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Hubbell by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hubbell by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $358.21 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $359.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.77 and its 200 day moving average is $312.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,220 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

