Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,796 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPLK opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

