ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of IX opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.64 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

