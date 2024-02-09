Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 1377367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Oscar Health by 63.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

