Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$28.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.15.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.47. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$62.07 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6180534 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

