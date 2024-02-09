Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.33

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.33 and last traded at $92.17, with a volume of 106801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

