Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.28

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.28 and last traded at $95.15, with a volume of 8738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.14.

Otter Tail Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 69.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,625,000 after buying an additional 603,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 112.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 181,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 431.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.