Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

PCRX opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 307.78 and a beta of 0.79. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,417 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 786,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $19,090,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.